iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.13. 10,981,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,072,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

