iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $88.40 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

