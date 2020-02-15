iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKH opened at $283.68 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $283.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.22.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

