iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,879 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,474. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.