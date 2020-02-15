iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,684,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. 1,233,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $187.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

