iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $126.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

