iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

