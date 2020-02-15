IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Given $1.13 Average Target Price by Brokerages

IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IsoRay an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IsoRay stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.92. 639,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,781. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

