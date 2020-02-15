Iungo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $24,025.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00485936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.51 or 0.06170968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.