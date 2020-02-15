Iungo (ING) Market Cap Achieves $24,560.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $24,560.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00477910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.06244321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00066695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.