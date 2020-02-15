Ivy (IVY) Market Cap Achieves $7.69 Million

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 943.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last week, Ivy has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. Ivy has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 263.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00466184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.30 or 0.06158315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

