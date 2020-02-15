Ivy One Day Volume Tops $53.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 85.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Ivy token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 77% against the US dollar. Ivy has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $53.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 298.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00476635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.32 or 0.06270917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00072716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Ivy Profile

IVY is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

