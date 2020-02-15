Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.22 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

