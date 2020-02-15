Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.71% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $79,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,626,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after buying an additional 406,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,705,000 after buying an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.08. 351,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,030. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.