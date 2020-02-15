Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $10,962,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after buying an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEC. Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.