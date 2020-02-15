JET8 Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $306,314.00 and $176.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

