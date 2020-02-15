JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

