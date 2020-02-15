Jewel Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $20.52 million and $1.31 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003786 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

