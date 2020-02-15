JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,072. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

