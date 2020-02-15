Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $20.64 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $85.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.61 billion to $86.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $90.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.17 billion to $91.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

