Joincoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joincoin has a market cap of $5,567.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,369,694 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

