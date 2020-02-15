Joincoin Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $8,077.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joincoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,369,751 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.