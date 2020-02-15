Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.