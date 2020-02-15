JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.53. 2,641,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

