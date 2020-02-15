Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.71. Kaiser Aluminum also posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,645. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $103.30 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

