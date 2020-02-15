Kcash Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1.82 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

