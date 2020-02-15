Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $548,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,410,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

