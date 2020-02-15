Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $38,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,956. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $885,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

