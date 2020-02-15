KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 13,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 213,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

KEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.73. 6,350,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,395. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.