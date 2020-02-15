Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

