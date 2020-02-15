KickToken (KICK) One Day Volume Hits $203,008.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $705,651.00 and $203,008.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BitMart, HitBTC and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 263.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00466184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.30 or 0.06158315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,983,060,695 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Mercatox, Coinsbit, COSS, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, Dcoin, Livecoin, Exmo, KuCoin, Gate.io, YoBit, OOOBTC, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

