Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.85. 116,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,446. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $127.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

