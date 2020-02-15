Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 31.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 437.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410,701 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 53.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Friday. 256,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.