Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 45% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $65,468.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,965,910 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.