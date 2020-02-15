Kleros (PNK) Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $35,457.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,965,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

