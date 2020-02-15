Klimatas (KTS) Hits One Day Volume of $1,510.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $24,222.00 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 130.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00282562 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016432 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

