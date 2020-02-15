Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. Knowles has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

