Komodo Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00008964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange and Crex24. Komodo has a market capitalization of $105.28 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00117395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00137979 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002215 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,383,686 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BarterDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.