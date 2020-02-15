Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $1,157,591.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at $105,945,591.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,180 shares of company stock worth $3,052,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 575.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 144,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.18. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

