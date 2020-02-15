Kuai Token (KT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.03434040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00256276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

