KZ Cash (KZC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,032.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 316.5% higher against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $123,699.00 and approximately $97,032.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.