Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.19.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

