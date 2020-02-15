Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

