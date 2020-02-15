Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 466,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

