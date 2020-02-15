Lambda (LAMB) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $60.97 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,204,506 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

