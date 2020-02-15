Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $20,273.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and IDEX. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

