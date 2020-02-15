Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $15.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.24 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $59.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $64.06 million, with estimates ranging from $62.98 million to $65.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $17.63 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.