Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.18. 279,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,988. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

