Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $40,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,599. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

