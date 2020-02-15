Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.90. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.